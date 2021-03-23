Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00058387 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000882 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.81 or 0.00240564 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002427 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010250 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012416 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

