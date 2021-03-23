SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 588,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,860,000 after buying an additional 61,034 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.