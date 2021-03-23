SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 617.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter.

FEZ stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $44.81.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

