Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Raised to $6.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.25 to $6.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.05.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.32.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

