SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to post sales of $119.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.26 million. SP Plus posted sales of $218.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $609.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $593.00 million to $626.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $774.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $72,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $244,576 in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SP Plus by 105.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 34,807 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 4.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 70.6% in the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 141,195 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.61. 4,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a market capitalization of $754.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

