Sociall (SCL) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Sociall token can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. Sociall has a market cap of $478,468.63 and $6.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sociall alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00049544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.42 or 0.00624160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00065905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023283 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a token. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io

Sociall Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.