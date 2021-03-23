So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading Up 5.7% Following Earnings Beat

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 6,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,034,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

SY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. So-Young International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in So-Young International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.50 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

