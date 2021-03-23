So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Announces Earnings Results

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

Shares of SY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,665. So-Young International has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

