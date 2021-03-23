Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Up 3.4%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares were up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $229.21 and last traded at $228.36. Approximately 22,888 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,602,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.69.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $2,172,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 746,839 shares of company stock valued at $165,614,526. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,768,000 after buying an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,481,000 after buying an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

