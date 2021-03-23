Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNAP. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.12.

NYSE SNAP opened at $58.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.55 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,023 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $555,228.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,765,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,939,165.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,663 shares of company stock worth $16,093,405 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 1,949.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 173,103 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 3,164.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

