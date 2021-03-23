Small Love Potion (SLP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.84 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for about $0.0658 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and $1.84 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $260.35 or 0.00472132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00065521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00139776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00817049 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00075513 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

