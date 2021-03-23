SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to post sales of $162.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.63 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $195.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $653.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $618.27 million to $683.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $652.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.95 million to $676.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,039. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 469.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.