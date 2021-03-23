Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,589,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,332,000 after acquiring an additional 23,837 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.88.

LLY stock opened at $185.84 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

