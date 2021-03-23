Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,788 shares of company stock worth $10,129,198 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.