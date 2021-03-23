Sittner & Nelson LLC Takes $51,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 221.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 328,762 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

HPE opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

