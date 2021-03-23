Sittner & Nelson LLC Makes New $161,000 Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,110.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,267,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.80. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

