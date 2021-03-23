Sittner & Nelson LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 20,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $2,073,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,918.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $246,253.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,275.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,539 shares of company stock valued at $21,833,613 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTRA. BTIG Research raised their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

