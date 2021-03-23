Sittner & Nelson LLC Invests $58,000 in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,854,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,506,000 after acquiring an additional 368,605 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,685,000 after acquiring an additional 109,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,045,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 45,683 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

