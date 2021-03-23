Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys Shares of 9,504 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after buying an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after buying an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

