Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys Shares of 8,179 Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,196,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after buying an additional 429,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,471,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,166,000 after purchasing an additional 320,296 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 474.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 261,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 216,074 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,372,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

