Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires Shares of 1,405 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,743,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

