Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires New Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 135 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Adobe by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 43,134 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,572,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $461.84 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.78 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $221.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

