Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 862.55% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%.
NASDAQ:SINT opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Sintx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.44.
Sintx Technologies Company Profile
