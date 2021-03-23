Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 862.55% and a negative return on equity of 39.83%.

NASDAQ:SINT opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Sintx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.44.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.