Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.83% and a negative net margin of 862.55%.

SINT opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Sintx Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

