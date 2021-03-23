Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.83% and a negative net margin of 862.55%.
SINT opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Sintx Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Sintx Technologies Company Profile
