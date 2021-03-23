Silicon Valley Capital Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.3% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock remained flat at $$670.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 813,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,788,531. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $736.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $602.11. The stock has a market cap of $643.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.38, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

