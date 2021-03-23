Silicon Valley Capital Partners Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $2,225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $618,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,796,896.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 746,839 shares of company stock valued at $165,614,526. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.69.

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,951. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.69.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

