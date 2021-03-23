Silicon Valley Capital Partners Buys New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,647 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Square by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Square by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Square by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Square by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,323,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $22,743,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $249,492,640 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.70. The stock had a trading volume of 126,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,844,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.37 and its 200 day moving average is $205.90. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $102.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Square from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

