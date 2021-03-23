Silicon Valley Capital Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.9% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Facebook were worth $8,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Facebook stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.87. 938,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,826,111. The firm has a market cap of $842.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.42. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total transaction of $16,211,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,328,639 shares of company stock worth $354,331,444. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

