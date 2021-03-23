SHPING Market Capitalization Hits $162,525.90 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. SHPING has a total market cap of $162,525.90 and approximately $20,634.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHPING has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.92 or 0.00632765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00067783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023461 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

