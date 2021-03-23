Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €108.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 40.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €193.70 ($227.88).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €181.00 ($212.94) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €47.65 ($56.06) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is €206.71 and its 200-day moving average is €162.63.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

