Shield Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $167,254.00 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.14 or 0.00012791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $167,254.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.63 or 0.00465065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00063546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00149179 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00053359 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.00778249 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00074856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

