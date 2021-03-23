SharpSpring’s (SHSP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SharpSpring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.
Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $198.76 million, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 277,778 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $4,044,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $3,118,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,687,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $2,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
SharpSpring Company Profile
SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.
