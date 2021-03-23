SharpSpring’s (SHSP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Craig Hallum

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Craig Hallum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SharpSpring presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $198.76 million, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 1.75.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SharpSpring by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 277,778 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $4,044,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $3,118,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,687,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $2,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

