SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SGBAF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SGBAF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SES has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $555.78 million during the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that SES will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

