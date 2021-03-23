Serco Group (LON:SRP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $124.32

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.32 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 142.58 ($1.86). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 142.10 ($1.86), with a volume of 1,699,920 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 178 ($2.33).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.32. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In other news, insider Roy A. Gardner acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,215.31). Also, insider Tim Lodge acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,800 ($66,370.53).

About Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

