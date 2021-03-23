Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. JOYY comprises about 1.6% of Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 623.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

YY stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $111.92. 18,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,647. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.43 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

