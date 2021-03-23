SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE SLQT traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $28.76. 1,015,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,510. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.75. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $321,078.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,277,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,942,972.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,508,913 shares of company stock worth $40,838,543 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SelectQuote by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in SelectQuote by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

