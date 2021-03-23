Seigniorage Shares Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 300.4% higher against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $11.73 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.26 or 0.00464999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00063342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.06 or 0.00148244 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00052423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.64 or 0.00780244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00075220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,383,476 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

