SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of SEI Investments worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SEI Investments by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in SEI Investments by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,539,000 after buying an additional 570,813 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,720,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 266,246 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

SEI Investments stock opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $62.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $2,642,642.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,994 shares of company stock worth $6,373,795. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

