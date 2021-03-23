Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Sells C$107,924.28 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.94, for a total transaction of C$107,924.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 468,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,843,510.59.

Allen Peter Gransch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Allen Peter Gransch bought 8,100 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.72 per share, with a total value of C$30,151.44.

TSE:SES opened at C$3.73 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$4.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$591.95 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

SES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC set a C$4.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.64.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.