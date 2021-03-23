Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($3.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.45). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $68.56 on Monday. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,023 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,066 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

