Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 131,798 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,157,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sealed Air by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,834,000 after acquiring an additional 553,978 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sealed Air by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 643,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after acquiring an additional 294,926 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,919,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

