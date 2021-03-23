Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 417,320 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,786,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,320 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $170,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

HTHT stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 66,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,727. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

