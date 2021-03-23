Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 292,612 iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 292,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,198,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,825,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $86.45. The company had a trading volume of 465,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,005,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.