Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 206.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $232,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.26. The stock had a trading volume of 231,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1-year low of $68.12 and a 1-year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.