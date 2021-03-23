Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,391,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 66,825 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $838,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,900,872,000 after acquiring an additional 552,219 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,133,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,325,408,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $178,227,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,127 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $182,749,000 after purchasing an additional 417,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.82. 78,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,521,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $349.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.26. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $370.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

