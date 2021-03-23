Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 291,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,194,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $370,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.64. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

