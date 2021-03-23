Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) announced a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SCF opened at GBX 292.69 ($3.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.91. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 177.50 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 301.35 ($3.94). The company has a market cap of £202.80 million and a PE ratio of 23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

