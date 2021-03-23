Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) announced a dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON SCF opened at GBX 292.69 ($3.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 283.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.91. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 177.50 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 301.35 ($3.94). The company has a market cap of £202.80 million and a PE ratio of 23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.
Schroder Income Growth Fund Company Profile
