SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd Takes Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,559,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,246,000. DouYu International accounts for 1.4% of SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the third quarter valued at $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DouYu International by 677.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. 151,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,852. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

