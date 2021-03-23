Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 15,042 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 432,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029,798. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.34. The company has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.