Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 113,942 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 53,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. 132,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,745,000. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

